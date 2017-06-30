Vivid colours, abundant beauty

Vivid colours, abundant beauty

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Kampala, the capital and largest city of Uganda, is largely made up of hills at an elevation of about 1,190m and is situated in the southern part of the country. Photos by Nianne-Lynn Hendricks Winston Churchill referred to Uganda as "the Pearl of Africa" in his 1908 book My African Journey, for "its magnificence, for variety of form and colour" and its "profusion of brilliant life".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC