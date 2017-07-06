Uganda Raises 2017 Tea Crop Forecast ...

Uganda Raises 2017 Tea Crop Forecast 7% After Rains Revive Crop

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Output may climb to 60 million kilograms from an initial forecast that production would hold steady at 56 million to 57 million kilograms from the previous year, George William Ssekitoleko, executive secretary of the Kampala-based Uganda Tea Association, said in a phone interview Thursday. Rains from March to May rejuvenated the crop after drought last year and early this year cut yields, Ssekitoleko said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC