Uganda: Nakumatt Evicted From Three Malls

Knight Frank, a real estate company and manager of several upscale buildings in Kampala, has announced the closure of three Nakumatt stores housed in major malls in Kampala and Entebbe. The Nakumatt stores in Acacia mall, Kololo; Village mall in Bugolobi, and Victoria mall in Entebbe, are the latest to shut down as the Kenyan retail giant continues on its downward spiral.

