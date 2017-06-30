The Music of Zomba Prison

Beautiful music created by inmates and their guards offers happiness and hope inside a prison that has been called the "waiting room of hell" Something unusual happened on the way to the Grammy Awards last year, an album was nominated from Malawi, a small country in southern Africa not exactly famous for its music. As we reported in October, the artists weren't polished pop stars but prisoners and guards, men and women in a place called Zomba, a maximum-security prison so decrepit and overcrowded, we heard it referred to as "the waiting room of hell."

Chicago, IL

