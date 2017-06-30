Stadium stampede in Malawi kills 8, m...

Stadium stampede in Malawi kills 8, mostly children

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A nurse attends to an injured child in high care unit at the Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, Malawi, Thursday, July 6, 2017. A crowd stampeded at the Bingu National Stadium during independence day celebrations killing people and injuring more most of the victims were children .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,693 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC