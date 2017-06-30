Ssebaana's body at KCCA: Tributes pai...

Ssebaana's body at KCCA: Tributes paid to former mayor

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

The body of the former Kampala Mayor and Democratic Party president John Ssebaana Kizito was Thursday morning brought to City Hall for KCCA officers to pay tribute to the fallen veteran politician. The casket containing the remains of one of Uganda's longest-serving politicians was received by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, his deputy Sarah Kanyike, KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi and other officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC