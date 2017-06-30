Ssebaana's body at KCCA: Tributes paid to former mayor
The body of the former Kampala Mayor and Democratic Party president John Ssebaana Kizito was Thursday morning brought to City Hall for KCCA officers to pay tribute to the fallen veteran politician. The casket containing the remains of one of Uganda's longest-serving politicians was received by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, his deputy Sarah Kanyike, KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi and other officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC