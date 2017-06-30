New look for birthplace of Victorian ...

New look for birthplace of Victorian explorer David Livingstone

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Scotsman.com

A multi-million pound project transform the birthplace of Scotland's most famous explorer into a 21st century visitor attraction has been unveiled It is hoped the 6 million scheme confirmed today for the former home of the Victorian missionary Dr David Livingstone in Blantyre, Lanarkshire, will "reawaken" interest in his exploits. The project is aimed at creating "a vibrant new museum setting Scotland in a global context and celebrating the inspirational story of how a poor mill-worker became one of the most popular British heroes of the Victorian era and a hero of Africa today."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scotsman.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,503 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC