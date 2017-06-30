New look for birthplace of Victorian explorer David Livingstone

A multi-million pound project transform the birthplace of Scotland's most famous explorer into a 21st century visitor attraction has been unveiled It is hoped the 6 million scheme confirmed today for the former home of the Victorian missionary Dr David Livingstone in Blantyre, Lanarkshire, will "reawaken" interest in his exploits. The project is aimed at creating "a vibrant new museum setting Scotland in a global context and celebrating the inspirational story of how a poor mill-worker became one of the most popular British heroes of the Victorian era and a hero of Africa today."

