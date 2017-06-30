Manufacturing sector key to robust economy-Ghacem MD
Government and policy makers have been charged to pay critical attention to the manufacturing sector by giving it the necessary support for growth. The Managing Director of Ghacem Limited, Mr. Morten Gade making a statement observed that the manufacturing sector played vital role such as employment generation, use of local raw materials and contribute significantly in the payment of duties and taxes which he argued are the key indicators of a robust economy.
