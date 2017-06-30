Manna for Malawi brings in nearly $15,000

Manna for Malawi brings in nearly $15...

Preliminary calculations from Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby say the four-hour effort to raise money for the orphan feeding program in Malawi, South Africa brought in $14,660 and change. All proceeds from last Sunday's music and food festival will go to support the program that feeds roughly 800 orphans and food-challenged children at the Malawi Orphan Care Project mission near Salima, Malawi.

Chicago, IL

