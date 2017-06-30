Malawi: Tobacco Firm Spends to Renova...

Malawi: Tobacco Firm Spends to Renovate Dowa Based School

One of the country's leading tobacco buying companies, Alliance One Tobacco Malawi Limited has spent over K12 million to renovate M'bindo primary school based in Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa district which was in a dilapidated state. Speaking during handover ceremony held at the school's campus, Alliance One Malawi social services coordinator Godfrey Chimenya said his company decided to renovate the Dowa based school as one way of fulfilling its corporate social responsibility program in the country.

