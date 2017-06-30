Malawi: No Sense of Accountability At All Govt Levels - U.S.

The United States of America is not satisfied with Malawi's ongoing public sector reforms and fight against worsening corruption, saying government still needs to do more as there is still "no sense of accountability on all government levels." . US Ambassador Virginia Palmer, speaking during a reception she hosted in Lilongwe to commemorate her country's independence on July 4, said the Malawi Government needs to do more to ensure procurement regulations are being observed and that tighten controls to the public purse.

