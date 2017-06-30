Malawi: No Sense of Accountability At...

Malawi: No Sense of Accountability At All Govt Levels - U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The United States of America is not satisfied with Malawi's ongoing public sector reforms and fight against worsening corruption, saying government still needs to do more as there is still "no sense of accountability on all government levels." . US Ambassador Virginia Palmer, speaking during a reception she hosted in Lilongwe to commemorate her country's independence on July 4, said the Malawi Government needs to do more to ensure procurement regulations are being observed and that tighten controls to the public purse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,338 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC