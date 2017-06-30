Malawi Faces Resistance to New Bus Safety Measures
Authorities in Malawi have faced resistance from bus operators as they try to implement enhanced traffic safety measures amid a rise in fatal accidents this year. Two police stations were torched on June 23 in Malawi's commercial capital, Blantyre, as minibus drivers and conductors protested the new traffic safety measures.
