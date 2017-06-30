Malawi: Court Vacates Injunction Stop...

Malawi: Court Vacates Injunction Stopping Judiciary Staff Strike

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The High Court in Lilongwe has vacated the injunction the Attorney General obtained in May restraining Judiciary support staff from staging a strike to press government for a 27 percent salary increment. The judiciary supporting workers are also demanding government to sort out their house allowances and salary arrears accumulated since 2014 among demands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,814 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC