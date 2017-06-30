His Majesty sends greetings to Malawi...

His Majesty sends greetings to Malawi and Comoros

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to President Peter Mutharika of the Republic of Malawi on the occasion of his country's Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes to President Mutharika and the people of Malawi.

