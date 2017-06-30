First African Air Corridor For Drone Testing Launched In Malawi

As part of a joint humanitarian mission sponsored by the UN children's agency Unicef, the first air corridor in Africa to test the use of drones was launched in Malawi. The actual site will be in Kasungu Aerodrome in Central Malawi, where the drones will be tested for aerial scouting in situations pertaining to crises, delivering supplies, and improving Internet connectivity.

