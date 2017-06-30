Driving permit application to go online
The Ministry of ICT and national guidance has said it is about to start building an infrastructure that will enable Ugandans to apply for driving permits online. The ministry's permanent secretary, Vincent Bagiire, said the technocrats at the ministries of ICT and national guidance and transport as well as National Identification and Registration Authority are developing the design for the online driving permit application system.
