Coleraine Grammar donates 1,000 books...

Coleraine Grammar donates 1,000 books to Zomba

Read more: Coleraine Today

Coleraine Grammar School has made an unprecedented gift of maths and English books for schools in Zomba in southern Malawi. Alan Pepin, Curriculum Leader of the English Department, and Ruth Pedlow, Curriculum Leader of the Maths Department, handed over some 1,000 school books for the Zomba Action Project to distribute to secondary schools.

Chicago, IL

