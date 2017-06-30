8 killed at Malawi independence day s...

8 killed at Malawi independence day stampede

Seven children and one adult were killed in a stampede at Malawi's national stadium on Thursday as large crowds gathered for independence day celebrations, police said. The stampede occurred when gates were opened at the 40,000-seat Bingu stadium in the capital Lilongwe for a presidential address and football match to mark the annual holiday.

