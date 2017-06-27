West Lothian pupils travel to Africa to help communities
Bus operator First West Lothian provided support for St Margaret's for Malawi 2017 as pupils, teachers and adult helpers from the school set off for a two-week project in the African country. First West Lothian provided transport to Glasgow Airport for the group from St Margaret's Academy in Livingston when they started the first leg of their journey.
