West Lothian pupils travel to Africa ...

West Lothian pupils travel to Africa to help communities

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Bus operator First West Lothian provided support for St Margaret's for Malawi 2017 as pupils, teachers and adult helpers from the school set off for a two-week project in the African country. First West Lothian provided transport to Glasgow Airport for the group from St Margaret's Academy in Livingston when they started the first leg of their journey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,477 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC