Video: Museveni seems to be a loner, says Babu

A former senior member of the ruling NRM party Captain Francis Babu who also served as minister and two-time Kampala Central MP, says President Yoweri Museveni needs to change his mindset on governance and engage better people or else he would leave a bad legacy. But Deputy NRM Secretary General of the ruling NRM party Richard Todwong says the President has made good on his pledges.

