Urbana trio planning service trip to sister city in Malawi

Patient caretakers stand in mud to get water and breathe in smoke from inefficient wood-burning cook stoves next to a hospital in Zomba, Malawi, one of Urbana's sister cities. Scott Dossett of Urbana and two others aim to make some improvements there on a service trip they're planning for August.

