Uganda: Security Agents Pin Bosses At Museveni Meeting
Before a meeting with a team of security agents led by Police chief Kale Kayihura at State House Entebbe on May 31, President Museveni separately met with mid-level police leadership and their intelligence counterparts from around the country. According to our sources, Museveni sought the meeting to understand the source of the escalating murders and robberies around the country.
