Uganda: Samuel Mugarura - In Love With Teargas

Samuel Mugarura, 24, a final year student of chemistry and botany attracted attention in 2016 when he unveiled teargas he says he made from a tiny store in his mother's house using common items like onions, red pepper, and mangoes. Clearly that is not the whole story, and security agencies, academicians, and even President Yoweri Museveni got interested.

