Uganda: Police Defy Museveni Order On His Right of Way

Uganda: Police Defy Museveni Order On His Right of Way

Police has continued to defy an order by President Yoweri Museveni to stop clearing the way for his convoy while he is moving within Kampala, URN has learnt. The president, in February reportedly issued an order to Traffic Police to stop clearing the way for his vehicles in Kampala so that other road users are not inconvenienced.

Chicago, IL

