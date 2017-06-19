Uganda: Museveni Launches Water Transport for Fuel On Lake Victoria

In the next two years, the fuel pump prices will substantially come down if the $94m water transport project launched by President Museveni on Friday becomes a reality. President Museveni, while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the fuel storage terminal at Bugiri-Bukasa in Wakiso District, said transporting fuel using vessels on Lake Victoria from Kisumu to Kampala will help cut fuel costs by 50 per cent, thus also reduce the cost of doing business.

