Uganda: City Mayors in Fresh Demand for Independent Budgets

The demand for an autonomous budget for each of the five division urban councils in Kampala has intensified, with mayors seeking audience with MPs to endorse what they termed as their long overdue demand so that it is reflected in the 2018/19 Financial Year budget. This fresh demand for an independent budget for every division away from that of mother Kampala Capital City Authority , is currently being championed by Kampala Central Division and has since picked momentum with the backing of the other four divisions; Makindye, Rubaga, Kawempe and Nakawa.

