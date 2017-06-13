Tidal waves hit coastal communities-O...

Tidal waves hit coastal communities-One feared dead, several properties destroyed

A number of fishing communities on Ghana's coastline were last Saturday and Sunday hit by waves that destroyed homes and other properties. Among the worst hit are Shama in the Western Region, Cape Coast and Keta in the Central and Volta regions respectively.

