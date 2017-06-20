Telkom expands newly launched 4G network to 19 more towns

Telkom Kenya, the fixed and mobile operator which was sold by Orange Group to private equity firm Helios Investment Partners in June 2016, has expanded its recently launched network to a further 19 towns and cities across the country, including Kitengela, Naivasha, Kericho, Limuru, Meru, Thika, Ngong, Embu, Nyahururu, Narok and Kitui. The deployment follows the launch of commercial 4G services in nine locations - Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, Nyeri, Machakos, Kiambu and Kisii - earlier this month, bringing the total number of towns and cities with coverage to 28. 'In this competitive digital era, Kenyans need a choice of data provider.

