South Sudan: Riek Machar Pleads With ...

South Sudan: Riek Machar Pleads With Museveni Over House Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The former mediator between the Uganda government and the Lord's Resistance Army , Betty Bigombe, has run into the first hurdle in her new assignment to reconcile the warring parties in South Sudan. President Museveni recently appointed Bigombe, 64, as his technical advisor on the South Sudan Peace Initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,887,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC