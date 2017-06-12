Six 'water meter theives' arrested in Entebbe
Six people have been locked up at the Central Police Station in Kampala after they were found with stolen water meters in Entebbe. They were arrested by Police in Entebbe last week through an intelligence operation and first detained at Entebbe Police Station before being transfered to Kampala.
