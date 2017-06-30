Retired Archbishop Nkoyooyo returns home

ENTEBBE/KAMPALA- A jolly mood surrounded Entebbe International Airport on Thursday afternoon as friends and family sung religious hymns to welcome the retired Church of Uganda Archbishop Dr Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo from hospital in the United Kingdom Dr Nkoyoyo who travelled to London with his wife Ruth in December last year has been undergoing treatment for about six months after being diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus. "Thank you praying for me, thank you for making an effort to offer me what you did to ensure that I am well," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.