Retired Archbishop Nkoyooyo returns home

Retired Archbishop Nkoyooyo returns home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Daily Monitor

ENTEBBE/KAMPALA- A jolly mood surrounded Entebbe International Airport on Thursday afternoon as friends and family sung religious hymns to welcome the retired Church of Uganda Archbishop Dr Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo from hospital in the United Kingdom Dr Nkoyoyo who travelled to London with his wife Ruth in December last year has been undergoing treatment for about six months after being diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus. "Thank you praying for me, thank you for making an effort to offer me what you did to ensure that I am well," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,708 • Total comments across all topics: 282,185,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC