Race to redesign EAC flag, emblem
Students of art, design and graphics have a chance to win millions of Ugandan shillings in the East African Community Architecture Competition aimed at coming up with a new design of the EAC flag. This involves the redesigning of all symbols and emblems to align them with the current developments in the integration process.
