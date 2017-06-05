President skips Kasese clashes, inflation in Nation address

President Museveni in a State-of-the-Nation address delivered last evening side-stepped a cocktail of issues of national importance, among them the UPDF's bloody onslaught six months ago on Rwenzururu king's palace that resurrected memories of the country's 1966 crisis that resulted in abolition of kingdoms. Except for his reference to increasing unresolved murders and declining human security, the President largely avoided potentially explosive subjects that would have exposed him to publicly account, for example, for more than 100 royal guards and civilians the army allegedly killed during a blistering raid on king Charles Wesley Mumbere's palace in Kasese town in November 2016.

