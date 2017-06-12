President Kenyatta issues titles for squatters in Nyeri
President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday evening wrapped up his tour of Nyeri County by launching the construction of the historic Ruringu Stadium. The other highlight of the President's visit was the issuing of title deeds to squatters in colonial villages in Nyeri County as well as one for the stadium.
