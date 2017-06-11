One feared dead in Cape Coast tidal w...

One feared dead in Cape Coast tidal wave disaster

The deceased person is believed to be a fisherman who was unable to swim ashore after the canoe he was sitting in was over turned by the waves. Joy News' Central Region correspondent, Richard Kojo Nyarko reports that three other fishermen who were in the same canoe managed to swim ashore.

