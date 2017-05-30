NPP to hold 2017 national delegates' ...

NPP to hold 2017 national delegates' conference in Cape Coast

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: GhanaWeb

The New Patriotic Party has directed all constituencies to organize conferences not later than Monday, June 26 ahead of a national edition in Cape Coast, Central Region. The party has scheduled to hold the 2017 National Delegates Conference from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27. In a memo sighted by www.3news.com, constituency executives have been directed to hold conferences as agreed at the National Council meeting on May 10. The executives are therefore "to furnish the National Party through the Regional Party with timelines of activities leading to the Conference by Monday, June 12, 2017".

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,524,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC