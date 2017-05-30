NPP to hold 2017 national delegates' conference in Cape Coast
The New Patriotic Party has directed all constituencies to organize conferences not later than Monday, June 26 ahead of a national edition in Cape Coast, Central Region. The party has scheduled to hold the 2017 National Delegates Conference from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27. In a memo sighted by www.3news.com, constituency executives have been directed to hold conferences as agreed at the National Council meeting on May 10. The executives are therefore "to furnish the National Party through the Regional Party with timelines of activities leading to the Conference by Monday, June 12, 2017".
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC