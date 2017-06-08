New Malawi water scheme is in the interest of a few, not the country

The boss of Malawi's largest civil engineering company has attacked the roll-out of a $500-million scheme to supply Lilongwe with water from Lake Malawi as "immoral and fraudulent" and intended "systematically to siphon money for personal and political interests". Newton Kambala, chief executive of Mkaka Construction, said that the Lake Malawi Water Project - also known as the Salima-Lilongwe Project - had been launched at the expense of the unfinished Diamphwi Dam scheme, which was far more viable.

