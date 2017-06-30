New floating restaurant boosts Entebb...

New floating restaurant boosts Entebbe tourism potential

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Daily Monitor

The construction of a high-end restaurant on water along the shores of Lake Victoria in Entebbe, is taking shape, with the first phase of the luxurious facility complete. According to the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre executive director, Mr James Musinguzi, they plan to open the first floor for use to the public this September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,349 • Total comments across all topics: 282,200,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC