Man cons ten Ugandans of Shs 30m for jobs in Canada

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Daily Monitor

The quest for employment can be explained by Mr Yusuf Mukasa's cunning acts to extort Shs30m from ten youths promising to help them secure jobs in Canada. Mr Mukasa who is currently detained at Kampala Central Police Station swindled Shs2.3m from each of the youths as fees for Visa and travel tickets to Canada.

Chicago, IL

