Malawi: Rwanda Genocide Suspect Wants Extradition Case in Court

The Rwandan genocide suspect Vincent Murekezi wants Constitutional Court in Malawi to determine his extradition case, citing use of the bilateral treaty between Malawi and Rwanda which was signed in February and irregularities in the manner the State presented the case in court. Rwanda was not a designated country for extradition but on 21 February the two countries entered into an extradition treaty.

