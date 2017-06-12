Malawi: Rioting Minibus Drivers and Conductors Torch 3 Police Units
Angry minibus driversand conductors who staged a strike protesting against police implementation of traffic laws, torched down three police units now Blantyre after the law enforcers used tear gas to disperse them. In some townships such as Zingwangwa, Machiniri and Bangwe, they were demanding cash--K500s--from motorists for them to pass.
