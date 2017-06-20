Malawi President never spoke against ...

Malawi President never spoke against Mugabe: gov't spokesperson

13 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Malawi government has distanced itself from an online article that is in circulation claiming that Malawi President, Peter Mutharika, verbally attacked Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe, at a political rally. The article, titled President Mtharika attacks Mugabe, authored by one, Chifundo Phiri, is undersigned Nyasa Times without any link provided.

