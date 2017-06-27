Malawi: President Mutharika Appoints ...

Malawi: President Mutharika Appoints First Female Prison Chief

President Peter Mutharika continues his agenda in promoting female talent to achieve gender equality as he has appointed a first female Malawi Prisons Chief, Commissioner Ms Wandika Phiri. Office of the President and Cabinet said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times that the appointment is with immediate effect.

