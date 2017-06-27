Malawi: Phalombe Hospital Construction Starts

The construction of the long-awaited $22 million Phalombe district hospital has started with President Peter Mutharika laying a foundation stone commissioning construction works at Migowi in the district and the Kuwaiti building contractor has been given 10 months deadline to complete the project. President Mutharika said his government understands the importance of health services hence the prioritization of the hospital that he said would be providing advanced and reliable services.

