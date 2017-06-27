Malawi: Phalombe Hospital Constructio...

Malawi: Phalombe Hospital Construction Starts

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The construction of the long-awaited $22 million Phalombe district hospital has started with President Peter Mutharika laying a foundation stone commissioning construction works at Migowi in the district and the Kuwaiti building contractor has been given 10 months deadline to complete the project. President Mutharika said his government understands the importance of health services hence the prioritization of the hospital that he said would be providing advanced and reliable services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC