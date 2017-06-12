Malawi: Opposition Gives 'Rebels' Amnesty - Chakwera Seeks to End Infighting
Main opposition Malawi Cogress Party has extended olive branch to party 'rebels' and asked them to come back and work with the leadership in a move to end political squabbles. Party acting spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka confirmed the development on Sunday, saying party president Lazarus Chakwera summoned the National Executive Committee meeting which was held on Saturday in Lilongwe.
