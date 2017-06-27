Malawi: MP Kamlepo Gives Sleeping Min...

Malawi: MP Kamlepo Gives Sleeping Minister Mussa Rude Awakening

Malawi Parliament was on Tuesday thrown into stitches after Rumphi east MP Kamlepo Kalua reported Minister of Labour, Sports and Manpower Development Henry Mussa that he was sleeping in the House. Mussa had his eyes closed and his head resting on his left shoulder when the maverick Rumphi East MP stood up on a point of order to alert s deputy speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje that Mussa was asleep.

Chicago, IL

