Malawi: MP Kamlepo Gives Sleeping Minister Mussa Rude Awakening
Malawi Parliament was on Tuesday thrown into stitches after Rumphi east MP Kamlepo Kalua reported Minister of Labour, Sports and Manpower Development Henry Mussa that he was sleeping in the House. Mussa had his eyes closed and his head resting on his left shoulder when the maverick Rumphi East MP stood up on a point of order to alert s deputy speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje that Mussa was asleep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC