Malawi: Minibus Drivers Cause Havoc At Zomba Bus Depot in Protest of New Road Measures
Pandemonium ensued at Zomba main bus terminal on Friday morning as irate minibus drivers and conductors were seizing their counterpart's minibuses that were carrying passengers in protest of the alleged new Road Traffic Regulations prohibiting minibuses to carry heavy load and passengers in excess of the stipulated standards. Some minibus drivers had to drive dangerously away to safety as the fracas raged on between the two disagreeing parties.
