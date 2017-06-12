Malawi: Minibus Drivers Cause Havoc A...

Malawi: Minibus Drivers Cause Havoc At Zomba Bus Depot in Protest of New Road Measures

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Pandemonium ensued at Zomba main bus terminal on Friday morning as irate minibus drivers and conductors were seizing their counterpart's minibuses that were carrying passengers in protest of the alleged new Road Traffic Regulations prohibiting minibuses to carry heavy load and passengers in excess of the stipulated standards. Some minibus drivers had to drive dangerously away to safety as the fracas raged on between the two disagreeing parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,993,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC