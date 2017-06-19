Malawi: Maizegate - Former Minister C...

Malawi: Maizegate - Former Minister Chaponda is 'Prepared' for Arrest

Read more: AllAfrica.com

George Thapatula Chaponda the erstwhile Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development and Leader of the House has said he is prepared for his impending arrest over corruption element in Malawi's maize imports from Zambia. Two state sponsored public inquiries recommended that Chaponda, who is alsp the vice president of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party , should be investigated.

Chicago, IL

