Malawi: Has President Fired Finance Minister, Attorney General?
Malawi government has moved in swiftly to dismiss social media rumours spreading on Thursday that Finance, Economic Planning and Development Minister Goodall Gondwe and Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale had been dismissed. The issue, however, got complicated when some State House workers, writing using pseudo names, congratulated private practice lawyer Tamanda Chokotho for his appointment as new Attorney General.
