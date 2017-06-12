Malawi: Failing criminal justice system fuels a new wave of attacks on people with albinism

A new wave of killings and attacks targeting people with albinism over the past six months is being fueled by systemic failures in Malawi's criminal justice system which leave members of this vulnerable group at the mercy of criminal gangs, Amnesty International said today on International Albinism Awareness Day. When the wheels of justice turn so painfully slowly, as they do in Malawi, and historic cases of attacks on people with albinism remain unresolved, it creates a climate of impunity and emboldens suspected perpetrators Since January 2017, at least two people with albinism have been killed while seven more have reported crimes such as attempted murder or abduction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amnesty International.